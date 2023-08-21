Know a lot about Chipotle? It could help you score free food this week

If you love Chipotle, trivia and free food, it's your turn to shine.

The fast-casual chain just announced a fun way for customers to show off their knowledge about the restaurant in exchange for some sweet prizes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Chipotle IQ 4.0 contest.

What is the Chipotle IQ 4.0 contest?

The Chipotle IQ 4.0 contest is a trivia game that’s available online. Participants are presented with 10 trivia questions about Chipotle and a limited number of people who get a perfect score (you can try an unlimited number of times), are rewarded with a prize.

What are the prizes?

There are 250,000 “Buy One Get One Free” (BOGO) prizes up for grabs, with the following number available on each day of the contest:

Aug. 21: 100,000 prizes

Aug. 22, 23, 24: 50,000 prizes

With the BOGO code, winners can score a free regular menu entrée (burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, quesadilla or salad) when they buy another regular menu entrée at regular price through the Chipotle app or online. The codes expire on Aug. 31, 2023 and can’t be combined with other discounts.

If you answer all 10 questions correctly, you can also enter the bonus round for the chance to win a $500 Chipotle gift card.

How long does the contest last?

The Chipotle IQ 4.0 contest kicked off on Aug. 21 and runs through Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Each day, the quiz is live online beginning at 9 a.m. PT and stays online until all prizes for that day have been claimed.

The website offers the following language: “Be among the first to answer ten questions correctly and win a BOGO."

As of 2 p.m. ET, Monday's contest had closed for the day and visitors to the website were greeted with the following message: "Today’s BOGOs are gone, but don’t worry—more BOGOs will be available again at 9AM PST. Plus you can still play for a chance to win one of 50 Limited Edition $500 Chipotle Gift Cards!"

Chipotle also offers visitors the opportunity to sign up for a reminder that the contest is about to begin each day.

How do you enter the contest?

Luckily, you don't have to make a purchase to enter the contest. There are two ways to enter:

Play Chipotle IQ online and correctly answer 10 multiple choice questions for the chance to win a BOGO code then play the bonus round for the chance to win one of 50 gift cards valuing $500 each.

Even if you don't have encyclopedic knowledge about Chipotle, you can still attempt to win a prize without playing trivia and enter for the chance to win one of the $500 gift cards.

Who can enter the contest?

The contest is only open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia. You also need to be 13 or older and have a mobile phone that can send and receive text messages to claim your prize.

