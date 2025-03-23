You can now use Klarna to finance your DoorDash order, and social media is having a field day

DoorDash’s new partnership has people on social media doing a double take.

On March 20, the food delivery platform announced a collab with Klarna, an AI-powered online payments company, to offer a range of flexible payment options to its customers. DoorDash says that customers will soon be able to use Klarna’s range of payment options when purchasing groceries, restaurant food and retail items.

When customers check out, they’ll be able to choose Klarna as a payment option, with three options that include: paying in full using Klarna; “Pay in 4,” where customers will pay for their purchase in four equal interest-free installments; and “Pay Later,” which will let users defer payments to another time.

News of the partnership hit social media like a poké bowl forcefully chucked at a wall. While a lot of the comments joke about DoorDash’s partnership with Trixie Mattel’s favorite Swedish company, others raise concerns about what finance plans for food means for customers — and society at large:

In response, Klarna posted more context in a blog post titled “Convenience Shouldn’t Cost,” clarifying what customers can and can’t do with its service.

“This partnership gives DoorDash customers an easier way to pay upfront, with Klarna Pay in full, and spread the cost of larger purchases over $35 with Klarna’s interest-free, installment-based credit options — especially important as DoorDash expands its offering into electronics, big-box retail and gifts,” a Klarna spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

To reiterate: That $35 minimum means you cannot use this tool to finance a single burrito to your home.

"You're telling me there's free wings down there?"



My Klarna loan shark that remembers I missed my Popeyes financing payment: https://t.co/enFfOx6y3j pic.twitter.com/1gg6QPjE6p — Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) March 20, 2025

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

DoorDash also points out that you can purchase things other than food using its service.

“With over 25% of customers now shopping beyond restaurants in categories like retail and grocery—whether it’s the gaming console or laptop for your kids, the new barbecue ahead of summer grilling season, or the running shoes you need for tomorrow’s 5k—this partnership provides even more flexibility, control and options,” a DoorDash spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

But this partnership has made a lot of finance-focused folks wonder about its implications out loud.

On March 20, influencer and entrepreneur Humphrey Yang devoted a video to the subject, captioning his clip, “Are we cooked chat?”

“What is going on with the world? You’re telling me you’re gonna put your pizza on buy now, pay later?” Yang says. “I’m not sure what to think about this. Is our economy doing that bad where we need interest-free installments on food? I mean, that actually presents a very slippery slope. Like, what’s next? Laundry machines? Vending machines?”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: