IKEA Shares Famous Meatball Recipe — Here’s How to Make Them at Home

Running out of recipes to make in quarantine? Here's a new one to try -- IKEA's famous Swedish meatballs.
The Swedish furniture company released the recipe Monday as its stores remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, depriving fans from a stop in the cafeteria for a cinnamon roll or its famous meatballs.
"We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we've released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen," Lorena Lourido, country food manager at IKEA, said in a press release.
"Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone's lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!"
They are the latest in a trend of theme parks, hotels, fast food franchises and even celebrity chefs revealing their secret recipes.
Here's the secret recipe:
Ingredients:
Meatballs
- 500 grams of beef
- 250 grams of pork
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 clove of garlic
- 100 grams of breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 5 tablespoons of whole milk
- Salt and pepper
Cream Sauce
- Dash of oil
- 40 grams of butter
- 40 grams of flour
- 150ml of vegetable stock
- 150ml of beef stock
- 150ml of thick double cream
- 2 teaspoons of soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard
Instructions:
Meatballs
- Combine ground beef and pork and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.
- Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).
- In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.
- When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and cook for a further 30 minutes.
Cream Sauce
- Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.
- Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.
- Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.
- When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes -- either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.