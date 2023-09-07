How to get free fall drinks at Starbucks this month

Feeling the end-of-summer blues? Starbucks is serving up a new BOGO deal to help ease the seasonal transition to fall. But it won’t be here for long!

Ready to cash in on the coffee chain’s latest promotional offer? Here’s all the essential info.

How long does the deal last?

Thursdays are great, but they can't compete with Fridays. If Starbucks has anything to say on the matter, though, we’ll all be using the term “ThursYays” from now on. (Over the summer, you'll recall, the chain called its 50%-off-cold-drinks deal “WinsDays.”)

Between Sept. 7 and 28, Starbucks customers can score a free fall beverage with the purchase of another every Thursday in September after 12 p.m. local time.

Need a cheat sheet? Here's the full list of dates:

Sept. 7

Sept. 14

Sept. 21

Sept. 28

Which drinks are included in the offer?

Plenty of customer favorites are up for grabs as part of the BOGO deal, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which recently returned to the menu.

Odds are your fave fall beverage is eligible for the offer.

Starbucks

Here’s a full list of beverages included in the promotion:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Chai Tea Latte

Caramel Apple Spice

The offer applies to drinks of any size, including hot, iced and blended varieties.

How do you access the deal?

Starbucks Rewards members can access the BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app and use it at the counter or while ordering ahead.

Are there any restrictions?

The ThursYays deal is valid at participating Starbucks locations in the U.S. and you can't combine it with other discounts or apply it to Uber Eats, DoorDash or Starbucks Delivers orders.

You’ll only get one offer per week and won’t be able to qualify for the BOGO promotion by adding Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam or other fall flavor modifiers to other drinks.

Lastly, the free beverage must be of equal or lesser value to the first beverage you purchase ($10 max value).

