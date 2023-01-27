How to Plan a Stunning Basement Renovation in Six Steps

There are plenty of reasons to consider renovating your basement. Whether you’re looking to accommodate a growing family or simply trying to grow the value of your home, your basement can be an untapped resource for adding living space to your house without shelling out for an expensive expansion.

But before you break out the paint cans, there are a few things to consider. Luckily, George Oliphant and his crew of George to the Rescue experts have it all figured out. Read along to figure out whether transforming your own space makes sense, and learn how to do it like a pro.

Safety first

Whether you’re transforming your basement yourself or hiring a pro to help, as a homeowner, it’s important to know what to look out for when it comes to safety. Stairs, electricity, and windows are all common culprits for potential basement hazards. It’s important to evaluate each one when you’re starting your conversion process, both for safety and for planning your budget.

When the George to the Rescue team was called on to transform the Ulrich brothers’ space–one unfinished basement that three teen boys were calling their bedroom–George’s crew started off their conversion plan by identifying a slew of dangers. They started the project by identifying that they needed to add risers and a knee wall to the stairs to reduce the chance of slips and falls, address loose wiring hanging from the ceiling, add egress to the windows, and fix a stair railing that wasn’t placed to local code standards.

Know which permits you need

When it comes to codes and permits, there’s a lot more to consider than stair railings. Local municipalities all have individual requirements that can be as simple as stair railing placement or as involved as permits for full blueprints from a licensed architect. Though it can be tempting, do not skip this step. A failure to obtain the proper permits can not only be dangerous, but it can also come back to bite you when it’s time to sell your house. Adding another bedroom can be a great way to add value to your home, but without the proper permits mortgage lenders, homeowners insurance providers and even potential buyers can all decline to move forward with the purchase of your home. To find out what your town requires, a simple internet search is a perfect place to start.

Know how to waterproof your basement

Basements are notoriously prone to water damage. When George helped Marine Veteran Victor Almanzar renovate his New Jersey basement that had been riddled with dampness and mold, the number one rule for stopping water damage was simple: stop it from the outside.

The Almanzar family was shocked to learn that an effort to renovate their basement actually turned into the perfect opportunity to revamp their landscaping.

Choose colors that brighten your basement

Bright-colored walls and lighter or neutral floors can help make up for a lack of natural light and make small spaces seem larger. But be sure to consider lighting when choosing your color. Unlike other floors where natural lighting from windows can affect wall color appearance throughout the day, your color choice will be heavily impacted by the type and placement of your lighting.

Generally speaking, recessed lights make a great choice for low basement ceilings, and can be optimized by adding zones or dimmers. Whatever you choose, be sure to build out your lighting plan before putting up your ceilings and committing to a color.

George and his crew decided to upgrade the Ulrich family to an off-white color scheme on the walls and opted for an all-white bathroom to really make the basement space feel like a home.

Create a unified color palette for decor

For the Ulrich remodel, George chose a high-contrast aesthetic, using black accents to offset bright walls.

In the Almanzar home, George called on the expertise of Vanessa Deleon Associates to come up with a unique mural for a basement media room.

And carried on the high contrast into the bathroom and even the laundry room.

And accented with pops of color and gold accents throughout.

If you’re hanging art and are working with concrete walls or simply trying to accommodate an unusual space, you don’t need to let stud placement define your style. Grab some command strips and hang photos wherever you like. Pro Tip: trace your images on Kraft paper and practice hanging them in a few different places before committing to a layout.

Maximize space in your basement

When it comes to making the most of your basement living space, don’t leave anything on the table. Don’t be scared to move walls, mount TVs, or come up with unconventional spaces like Zoe Leroy's reading nook in this attic basement. If you’re looking for some closet organizing inspo, be sure to check out George’s other amazing teen bedroom transformation that took young entrepreneur Peyron Triano’s closets from mess to masterpiece.