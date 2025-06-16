Capri Sun fans who can easily down multiple pouches at a time are in for a summery treat.

June 20 marks the summer solstice, the longest, sunniest day of the year and to celebrate, Capri Sun is offering a very, very long version of its signature product.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Introducing the limited-edition Solstice Pouch, a “part nostalgic, part unserious” 15-inch pouch that holds 20 ounces of juice, which is more than triple a regular pouch, which typically contains 6 fluid ounces.

Capri Sun Capri Sun

Capri Sun says the distinctive drink comes with an extra-long yellow straw and a 64 ounce jug of Capri Sun Fruit Punch flavor to keep on drinking long after the sun sets. The pouches cost $1.50, which is a nod to the solstice’s 15 hours of sunlight.

On June 16, a select number of Solstice Pouches dropped exclusively on Walmart.com, and according to fans online, sold out in minutes. Don’t worry, though: there’s a second drop happening June 17 for folks who missed out on the first one.

Jokes also flowed on social media about the mammoth beverage bag:

“It’s a juice box and a flotation device at the same time,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Caprisun da loooonnnng wayyy!” joked another user, quoting a popular viral meme about making a very long sandwich.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Caprigalaxy,” joked another.

In other seasonal equinox news, TODAY 3rd Hour co-hosts Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer will be traveling to Anchorage, Alaska for the summer solstice. The trio will experience almost 24 hours of daylight in the northernmost state, which happens due to the Earth’s tilt on its axis.

“We’re gonna be raving,” Al said during the announcement on May 27. “It’s always sunny in Anchorage.”

Maybe Al, Craig and Dylan should take a couple of Capri Suns with them to keep their energy up.

This article originally appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY: