Does Krispy Kreme offer free doughnuts for good grades? The viral deal, explained

Studious kids around the country are in for a sweet treat.

TikTok has recently been flooded with videos of people claiming that Krispy Kreme gives out free doughnuts for good grades.

“So proud of her!” TikTok account @lafloca captioned a video from Feb. 15. The clip shows a girl entering her local Krispy Kreme to partake in the deal, securing half a dozen treats.

While many of the clips are recent, there are tons of folks from years past who documented their journeys to their local shops to secure free doughnuts in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. So ... is it true?

Krispy Kreme tells TODAY.com that its stores do, in fact, give out free doughnuts for A’s on student report cards in a national program, and it reminds and encourages all of its shops to participate.

At participating Krispy Kreme locations, students can receive one free Original Glazed Doughnut for each A on their report card — but there’s a limit of six free treats.

The concept gained added virality when TikTok creator @jordan_the_stallion8 posted a video in 2023 claiming that just about anyone with a report card, student or not, could claim the deal — thanks to a loophole.

“Working at Krispy Kreme, I found out that we give free doughnuts to anybody who has A’s on their report card,” the popular TikToker says in a video with more than 16 million views. “But the loophole is we are not allowed to ask you if you currently go to the school or not.”

And some seem to have taken his advice: In a January 2024 clip, TikToker @cereallife posted a video of himself designing and printing out what appears to be a fake report card, then shaves his abundant facial hair off and heads to Krispy Kreme. He appears to secure six free doughnuts for his trouble.

“Infinite donut hack,” he captioned the video.

Krispy Kreme did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this supposed “loophole.”

