Dad shares what men really want for Father's Day … And it's not ‘socks and drawers'

"Thank you for telling them how we feel and what we want."

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson | TODAY

Comedian T. Murph recently shared a video about what dad’s really want for Father’s Day — and while it’s hilarious, he wasn’t kidding.

“I meant every word!” T. Murph tells TODAY.com.

The Chicago resident and his wife, Chrissi, have five children, whose ages range from 4 to 20.

“People keep talking about how men are hard to please and how ya’ll don’t know what we want for Father’s Day,” he begins in the TikTok. "Let me help you out. We're not hard to please."

First of all, T. Murph says, men do not need more “socks and drawers.” They already have enough cotton basics — do not buy more. Instead, give them a day to relax, free from the chaos of kids, or better yet, hanging out with friends.

“Sometimes men just want to chill and don’t have nobody bother,” he explains. “We don’t want nobody asking us for nothing on Father’s Day. We don’t want nobody asking to borrow nothing. We don’t want nobody asking us to do nothing around the house.”

So, stop stressing over high-tech gadgets and and fishing equipment.

“All we want to do is chill,” T. Murph says. “That’s it, that’s all.”

“Amen! Preach Brother!" wrote one dad in the comments.

  • "Thank you for telling them how we feel and what we want."
  • "Very true."
  • "No more ties!"
  • "Truth!"
  • "Spread the word!!!"
For T. Murph, the perfect Father’s day means unwinding with video games and not being taken to a restaurant he’s never shown any interest in trying.

“I’d much rather hang out with the guys, shoot some pool, or do anything that doesn’t involve the kids or fixing things around the house,” T. Murph tells TODAY.

Though it might feel strange not to watch the dad in your life unwrap a gift on Father’s Day, T. Murph says to trust him on this one.

“We’re conditioned to expect very little in the way of gifts,” he says. “Moms though, they are are held to the highest standard. The kids know if they don’t show up for Mom, they’re in trouble. My daughter? She bought me a Christmas gift, but it got canceled. Did she reorder it?”

He chuckles.

“No, she did not,” he says. “But hey, it’s the thought that counts!"

