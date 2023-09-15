Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with 13 bunderful deals

September is a great time for cheese lovers. Hot on the heels of National Cheese Pizza Day, foodies everywhere will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, and all we can say is: Bring on the beef!

Naturally, some of our favorite burger chains are marking the special occasion with some tempting deals. From freebies to BOGO deals, here are a dozen delicious deals your taste buds will adore.

Applebee’s

What goes better with cheeseburgers than fries? Nothing, if you ask us. In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Applebee’s is selling its three burger varieties (Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger and Classic Bacon Cheeseburger) with fries for $8.99. The offer is valid while ordering in the restaurant, online or via the Applebee’s app.

BurgerFi

Cheeseburgers for $3? Yes, please! BurgerFi customers can score a signature cheeseburger (two beef patties!) for just three bucks with the purchase of a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage on Sept. 18. Here’s the fine print: You have to dine in the restaurant to take advantage of the deal and you can only get one discounted burger per beverage purchase.

Burger King

It's a no-brainer that Burger King would offer up a deal for this holiest of food days. The fast-food chain is luring in customers with several days of deals! On Sept. 18, members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more. The following day, rewards members can get a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase. On Sept. 20, Whoppers will be sold to rewards members for just $3.

The week of deals features several other offers, including a BOGO deal on Whoppers (Sept. 21), a free order of onion rings with any $1 purchase (Sept. 22), a $22 Family Bundle (Sept. 23) and double rewards on Sept. 24.

Carl’s Jr.

For one day only (Sept. 18), Carl's Jr. customers can get Double Cheeseburgers for half off (plus taxes and fees). The deal will be available at participating restaurants and is only available to registered My Rewards users in the Carl’s Jr. app or via online ordering. You can score up to four Double Cheeseburgers per order, but the offer isn't valid with any other discounts.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen might be most well-known for its sweet treats, but the chain also serves up savory dishes. For National Cheeseburger Day, customers can get a free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more (plus taxes). The offer is available in the Dairy Queen app and limited to one per customer. Luckily, you can use it in the app or in the restaurant at participating locations.

Krystal

On Sept. 18, Krystal fans can order $1 Cheese Krystals (cheeseburgers) in the restaurant’s app or on its website. The offer is valid at all locations while supplies last, and customers can order up to five Cheese Krystals per order.

McDonald’s

Talk about a deal! McDonald’s is selling Double Cheeseburgers for a mere 50 cents (no purchase necessary) on Sept. 18. Customers simply need to order via the McDonald’s app to take advantage of the one-time offer. The deal is limited to one burger per customer.

Sonic

Sonic might not have a deal for National Cheeseburger Day, but the chain restaurant is launching a brand-new burger on its menu: the Bacon Peppercorn Ranch Grilled Cheese Burger. The hybrid creation combines the best parts of a hamburger and grilled cheese and has a beef patty, hickory smoked bacon, peppercorn ranch and American cheese between two slices of Texas Toast.

National Cheeseburger Day falls on a Monday, but the chain offers half-priced cheeseburgers in the Sonic app each Tuesday after 5 p.m. so you can always wait a day to give it a try.

Smashburger

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Smashburger is selling its Classic Singles for $5 between Sept. 18 and 20. Valid in-store or via the Smashburger website and app (use the code SMASH23), the offer applies to Classic Singles, Classic Single Turkey Burgers and Classic Single Black Bean Burgers.

Wahlburgers

The Wahlberg brothers’ ultra-popular burger chain is offering half off all burgers on Sept. 18, including the following signature varieties: the Our Burger, the BBQ Bacon, the Impossible Burger and the O.F.D (Originally from Dorchestah).

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is tempting customers with a BOGO deal on Classic Burgers on Sept. 18. The delectable dish is made with two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions ketchup and mustard. The offer is available in the restaurant, through the website or via the app.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s knows a thing or two about cheeseburgers, so we weren't surprised to hear that the fast-food chain is gearing up to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. Between Sept. 18 and 22, customers can grab a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just 1 cent with any purchase. The offer is valid at participating restaurants and needs to be redeemed in the Wendy’s app or website. Delivery orders from third-party delivery apps aren’t eligible for the deal.

White Castle

White Castle’s National Cheeseburger Day promotion lasts three days (Sept. 18 to 20), so there’s plenty of time to cash in on the deal if you can’t make it there on the actual holiday. To mark the occasion, the fast food chain is offering BOGO Single Cheese Sliders, with a limit of one free.

