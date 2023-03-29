A New Oreo Flavor Hits Grocery Store Shelves in April

Chocolate lovers rejoice!

There's a new Oreo flavor headed to store shelves and it may just fulfill all your chocoholic needs.

The company announced its limited-edition Oreo is — drumroll, please — Blackout Cake. According to the brand, it's packed with double layers of chocolate cake and dark chocolate cake flavor cremes between the classic chocolate cookies.

The new flavor will be available for purchase nationwide on April 3, while supplies last. Oreo took to Instagram to share the news of their decadent latest limited-edition flavor.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Cake lovers unite for OREO Blackout Cake! Our NEW Limited Edition Flavor hits the shelves April 3rd 🍫🤎," the caption read.

The brand playfully hinted at the rich flavor even before its official release on March 28. The day before its announcement, on March 27, Oreo posted an Instagram picture of a blacked-out package.

"Can you guess our next Limited Edition Flavor? 👀Hint: you’ll definitely want a slice (or two) 😉," the caption read.

Oreo has been known to tease their flavors on social media in the past. In September, the first word of the company's eight tweets revealed the snickerdoodle flavor by spelling out "Our Next OREO Cookie Flavor Is Snickerdoodle."

While the reaction to their newest addition to the flavor lineup has been mainly positive, fans have pointed out the similarities between Blackout Cake and the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo cookie.

With three layers of white, milk and dark chocolate creme, the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo cookie was ushered in on Jan. 3, 2022.

"Did you just rebrand the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo?" one user noted on Instagram.

"I love chocolate, but this looks a lot like the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo cookie we already got, but with one less layer," another noted and went on to suggest the company brings back the Blueberry Pie flavor.

"When are yall going to be creative again?" another chimed in.

While the Blackout Cake is not one of the company's most out-of-the-box flavors (think: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica-colored Oreos), it's certainly perfect for chocoholics.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: