70 winter baby names for boys and girls

From Aspen to Zane, parents seeking a seasonally inspired name can snuggle up with this list of cozy options.

By Kait Hanson | TODAY

Baby playing in the snow.
Getty Images

Expecting a winter baby? Or just want to commemorate your favorite season? There are many reasons why parents choose winter-inspired names for their new arrival.

“I think parents love the imagery the name evokes and the feelings they get when they hear the name,” baby naming consultant Colleen Slagan tells TODAY.com. “To me, winter names are about a cozy, warm feel.”

Popular winter names for boys include Joseph, Nicolas, Oliver and Wilder, says Slagan. Trending winter girls' names include Esther, Leonore, Greta and Blythe. She's also hearing the name Hollis — and similar versions like Holland and Hollins — used for both boys and girls.

“I will always stand by Noelle,” Slagan adds. “I love this name and the cheeky nickname, Noe.”

Famous personalities with wintery names and nicknames include January Jones, Ariel Winter, Holly Madison, Neve Campbell and Robin Williams.

Celebrities who chose winter-inspired names for their children include: North (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter), Stormi (Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter), Bear Blaze (Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll's son), Jagger Snow (Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross' daughter), Winter Mercy (Alanis Morissette and Mario “Souleye” Treadway's son) and Lyra Antarctica (Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's daughter).

According to Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, it's all about style — not season.

“Once upon a time, an April was most likely to be born in April and Natalie in December,” she tells TODAY.com. “The calendar simply isn’t a significant factor in 21st century baby naming.”

70 Winter Baby Names

Whether you’re expecting a special winter delivery or the cooler months hold unique meaning, consider one of these winter baby names:

  • Mary
  • Yule
  • Crystal
  • Joseph
  • Star
  • Aurora
  • Mariah
  • Coco
  • Elsa
  • Cole
  • Gabriel
  • Stellan
  • Bentley
  • Imani
  • Solstice
  • Blanche
  • Natasha
  • Nicolas
  • Rudolph
  • Zane
  • Aster
  • Bodhi
  • Storm
  • Eira
  • Aspen
  • Bianca
  • Amethyst
  • Colden
  • December
  •  January
  • Douglas
  • Holly
  • Noel
  • Haukea
  • Flykra
  • Ember
  • North
  • Snow
  • Turquoise
  • Blaze
  • Winter
  • Stella
  • Alaska
  • Jasper
  • Neve
  • Crispin
  • Zev
  • Frost
  • Holiday
  • Ivy
  • Lux
  • Seren
  • Fannar
  • Kari
  • Winnie
  • Neva
  • Nia
  • Zohar
  • Robin
  • Whittaker
  • Wolf
  • Lumi
  • Tushar
  • Chan
  • Himesh
  • Prasal
  • Prasit
  • Shishir
  • Tuhin
  • Haima

