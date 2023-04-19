7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day Is Back: Fill Container of Choice With Slurpee for $2

With the weather warming up, summery deals are starting to thaw. The latest one will benefit anyone who may have a beer stein or a candy jar from which they would love to sip something cool and sweet.

On Saturday, April 29, 7-Eleven will be kicking off Slurpee season with a "Bring Your Own Cup Day” at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store locations.

On that day, customers are allowed — nay, encouraged — to “tap into their creativity” and grab whatever drinking vessel suits their fancy, be it a favorite cup, a flower vase, an astronaut helmet, Mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and go on over to their closest Slurpee store. There, customers can fill these containers with their favorite flavor of Slurpee drink for only $1.99.

Along with this news, 7-Eleven has announced a new, limited-time flavor in advance of the occasion. Please welcome to the stage: Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, a zero-sugar sweet treat that blends kiwi, pear and watermelon flavors. This new option will join classic Slurpee flavors as the classic Coca-Cola, Cherry and Blue Raspberry.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways — especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” said 7-Eleven’s director of proprietary beverages, Ben Boulden, in a press release. “From cowboy boot to fishbowl...the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

According to 7-Eleven, there are a trio of steadfast rules that customers need to follow to participate in Bring Your Own Cup Day:

“Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean,” meaning that you should probably give that vase from your garage another rinse before you come in.

“Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display,” which will make sure it’ll also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser and prevent any heartache come April 29.

Make sure your vessel is watertight. A leak-proof flower pot spills no Slurpee.

If you’re not into sipping a Slurpee out of your childhood soccer trophy, do not fret. Customers who aren’t into the idea of a helmet Slurpee or forgot their funky cup at home can get a small Slurpee drink for $1. Interested parties can grab that deal via the 7NOW delivery app.

ok so I got my slurpee fix pic.twitter.com/7NJqla7zFG — JUJU (@Juliannastrid) March 18, 2016

In past years, folks have gotten super creative with their containers, filling milk jugs, sand buckets and more. Kids toys seem to be particularly popular. One enterprising and unnamed pair allegedly once filled a kiddie pool with Slurpee, although no word on how they got it through the door, let alone in their car to get it home.

7-Eleven isn’t the only chain offering a too-cool-for-school deal as summer approaches: Dairy Queen just announced a new slate of Blizzard flavors, including the return of its beloved S’mores flavor, and is offering a Blizzard Treat for just 85 cents through the DQ mobile app until April 23.

Just imagine: For less than $3, you can have a Blizzard and a baby bathtub full of Slurpee. This is the American dream — or brain freeze. Either way.

