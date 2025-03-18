34 slam-dunk food deals for March Madness

Let the games begin!

The 2025 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament bracket is officially out and the competition kicks off on March 18.

With games running into early April, there’s plenty of time to get your basketball fix. To help sports lovers celebrate this annual tradition, many restaurants are running March Madness specials, freebies and more.

Whether you’re a sports fan or not, everyone wins with these sweet discounts!

Applebee’s

Between March 18 — 21, Applebee’s customers can score 50-cent boneless wings while placing a to-go order on the chain’s app or website. The offer is valid in increments of five wings with a maximum of 10 orders. It’s not valid on third-party delivery sites.

Auntie Anne’s

Auntie Anne’s rewards members can get free delivery between March 18 — 24 on orders of $12+ while ordering in the chain’s app or website. The offer can be redeemed at participating locations and isn’t valid with other deals or third-party delivery.

Bar Louie

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Bar Louie will have happy hour deals between 3 — 6 p.m. during the week throughout the month, including $8 Signature Martinis and select cocktails, bar bites and flatbreads for $8 — 10.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On March 20, Buffalo Wild Wings is running a buy-one, get-one-free deal on boneless wings. It’s valid for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

City BBQ

City BBQ is offering customers free delivery between March 27 — April 7 on online orders with the code SWISH.

Dog Haus

Throughout March, Dog Haus customers can enjoy all day happy hour on game days in honor of March Madness.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ rewards members can get 100 bonus points while ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays during the month of March.

Gopuff

Gopuff FAM members can save 40% off select chips and dips in honor of March Madness.

Grubhub

Grubhub is offering the following March Madness deals for customers between March 18 — April 7:

Grubhub+/Amazon Prime: $5 off two orders or $20 or more with the code HOOP5 (can be used twice per subscriber).

Free Wendy’s Baconator on orders of $20 or more during the First Four to Second Round and Championships.

Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on orders of $15 or more during the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

Buy one, get one free Buffalo Wild Wings Chicken Wings on orders of $25 or more during the Elite Eight round.

Buy-one, get-one-free offer on Regular Favorite items on the Jimmy John’s menu on orders of $20 and more during the Final Four and Championships.

Hot Chicken Takeover

Throughout March, Hot Chicken Takeover is offering customers 20% off orders of $35 or more in-store and online using the code MADNESS.

Houston TX Hot Chicken

For the duration of the college basketball championship season, Houston TX Hot Chicken customers can save $5 when they spend $25.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Participating locations of Hurricane Grill & Wings can get 99-cent boneless wings (limit of 10) at participating locations between April 5 — 7.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies rewards members can get a $1 deluxe cookie the day after a game goes into overtime through April 7.

Additionally, customers can enjoy the following deals:

Sweet 16 pack: 16 classic cookies for the price of 12.

Free classic cookie with any in-store purchase for customers who sport school/fan apparel.

Krystal

Between March 27 — 30 and April 5 — 7, Krystal customers can take advantage of a deal for 12 Original Krystals ($12) or Cheese Krystals ($15).

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill rewards members can save $5 on an order of $20 or more between March 20 — 23 while ordering in the Moe’s app or website. The deal is valid for delivery for pickup at participating locations and can’t be combined with other offers.

Newk’s Eatery

Between March 18 — 29, Newk’s Eatery is offering a two for $20 deal on pizzas at select locations.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is running the following deals in honor of March Madness:

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse customers can get a free Bloomin’ Onion between March 28 — 30 when they buy an adult entrée while dining in or ordering online with the code BLOOM.

Potbelly

Potbelly customers can get free delivery on catering orders over $100 between March 17 — 30 with the code SAVE10 in the chain’s app or website.

Qdoba

As part of Qdoba‘s Burrito Bracket Challenge, rewards members who order three times by March 31 can unlock a special championship reward. Each visit in March also unlocks different surprise rewards.

Red Baron

Red Baron is running a “Take A Flyer” sweepstakes through March 20 at noon ET to celebrate March Madness. To enter, customers can comment on the brand's Instagram post with the name of their favorite team that's seeded 9-16. Per the brand, any fan who predicts a Cinderella squad to advance to San Antonio will score $15,000.

Raising Cane’s

Between March 20 — April 7, Raising Cane’s is giving away 4,440 Box Combos each time a lower seed wins. Customers can register for the opportunity to win at RaisingCanes.com/UnderdogChallenge.

Schlotzsky’s

Through April 30, Schlotzsky’s customers can save $20 off any catering order of $200 or more with the code BREAKFAST20. The single-use offer is valid on orders placed on the chain’s website, via text or direct order. It’s not valid with other offers or third-party delivery and can only be used at participating locations.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s Coffee is running a Coffee Bracket Blitz on Instagram through March 20 where customers can vote for their favorite Scooter’s Coffee drinks. In the end, customers will get a promo code for $2 off the drink that wins. It will be available on Instagram on March 21 and valid through March 28. The code can be redeemed in the chain’s app while supplies last.

Shake Shack

Through April 7, Shake Shack customers can get a free Avocado Bacon Burger by placing an order of $10+ at a Shake Shack kiosk in-restaurant or in the chain's app/website for delivery/pickup. Simply use the code SHOWDOWN to cash in on the offer.

Smashburger

Smashburger has the following March Madness deals valid exclusively on food delivery services:

DoorDash: DashPass users can save $9 off a purchase of $30 and non-users can save $7.50 off $30 while ordering through DoorDash.

Uber Eats, Grubhub & Smashburger.com: Customers can save $8 on orders of $30.

The deals are valid on the following dates:

Week 1: March 19 – 24

Week 2: March 28 – 31

Week 3: April 4 and April 8

Smoothie King

Between March 18 — 19, Smoothie King Health Rewards members who take a one-question poll about the tournament winner can save $2 off a purchase of $10+. Customers who guess the winner correctly will have the chance to win free Smoothie King for a year.

The Budlong Southern Chicken

Throughout March, The Budlong Southern Chicken is offering customers 20% off orders of $35 or more in-store and online using the code MADNESS.

The Greene Turtle

Through April 7, The Greene Turtle will serve discounted beer buckets, tall Coors Light and Turtle IPA, seltzers and house margaritas. Additionally, customers can receive $5 Turtle Bucks for their next visit during this time.

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza customers can get a $1 Triple Original Topperstix with the purchase of any large House Pizza each day of the women’s and men’s tournaments.

Wing It On!

Throughout March, Wing It On! customers can save 20% off orders of $35+ in-store and online using the code MADNESS.

Yard House

As part of Yard House’s “IPA Madness” event, customers can buy a flight of four IPAs and choose a full pint of their favorite for a total of $15. The IPA that gets ordered the most will be added to the core Yard House menu for a year. The offer is valid through April 7 at participating locations.

Customers who take part in the event will also score a $5 pint pass entitling them to free beer refills once per day when they make a food purchase.

Wendy’s

At participating Wendy’s locations, customers can get a $1 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or a $1 Double Stack with a purchase in the chain's app in honor of March Madness.

White Castle

White Castle customers can save $5 off a Crave Case of any 30 sliders between March 18 — April 7 using the code HOOPSCRAVE.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: