16 National Sandwich Day deals from Subway, Jersey Mike's and more

There are only a few foods that we can eat morning, noon and night and never get sick of, and sandwiches are at the top of the list. If your devotion to sandwiches also runs pretty deep, you'll be thrilled to know that Friday, Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day.

Just in time, restaurants across the country are serving up some tempting deals to fuel your sandwich obsession. The only question left is: Which wich will you choose?

Beef O’Brady’s

Beef O’Brady’s is celebrating National Sandwich Day with the following deal: any sandwich (excluding steak) and fries for $8.50.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

On Nov. 3, Capriotti’s is giving away a free small sandwich when you purchase any sandwich of equal value.

Domino’s

As part of the recurring Domino’s Mix & Match deal, customers can order any two or more menu items (including sandwiches) for just $6.99. The deal is valid on National Sandwich Day, as always.

Firehouse Subs

For a limited time, Firehouse Subs is donating a portion of each purchase of the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund. Sounds like a great way to enjoy National Sandwich Day and give back!

Grubhub

Between Nov. 2 and 8, Grubhub+ members can take advantage of the following sandwich deals:

Jersey Mike’s: Get 50% off turkey and provolone sandwiches (up to $6) with orders of $20+

Wendy’s: Score a free Baconator (up to $10) with orders of $20+

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get 50% off a sandwich (up to $8) with orders of $25+

Arby’s: Score 20% off (up to $8) orders of $20+

Jack in the Box: Get $5 off orders of $22+

Wawa: When you buy one hoagie or sandwich, you'll get another free (up to $10) with orders of $15+

Jersey Mike’s

To celebrate National Sandwich Day on Friday, Nov. 3, Jersey Mike’s Subs is offering free delivery for orders placed through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s rewards members will score $1 off mobile orders on National Sandwich Day.

McAlister’s

McAlister’s rewards members can get a free sandwich (plus taxes and fees) with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value. The single-use offer excludes kids meals, add-ons and substitutions, and isn’t valid with other offers, rewards or third-party delivery orders.

Mr. Pickle

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Mr. Pickle rewards members will earn double points between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2. On Nov. 3, they’ll score “double the double” points, according to the restaurant.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s brand-new $7 Deal Lover’s menu features Pizza Hut Melts in several flavors. The tasty delicacy is made with two slices of Thin N’ Crispy crust with toppings and cheese, similar to a sandwich. You’ll spend only $7 when you order two or more items on the Deal Lover’s menu.

Potbelly

When you purchase an Original or Big sandwich on Nov. 3, you'll get a free Original sandwich on Nov. 3. The offer is valid on online orders and in the Potbelly app using the code BOGO.

Quiznos

Quiznos’ National Sandwich Day comes a few days early this year. The chain is offering customers a free 8-inch sub in the U.S. (or 9-inch sub in Canada) with a $10 purchase on Nov. 1. Existing rewards members are eligible, but you can also download and sign up for the Quiznos Toasty Points app to cash in on the offer.

Ruby Slipper

Ruby Slipper cooked up a special offer for TODAY.com readers! Customers can grab a Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with their choice of side and drink (iced tea, lemonade or soda) for $3.50 off (over 20% savings) while supplies last. The deal is only available online on Nov. 3 using the code RUBYTODAY. Delivery fees may apply.

Schlotzsky’s

Between Nov. 3 and 5, Schlotzsky’s rewards members can order a medium sandwich for just $5 at participating locations (plus taxes and fees). The single-use offer isn’t valid on other offers, rewards or third-party delivery orders.

Subway

To celebrate National Sandwich Day, Subway just launched what it calls the industry's “first-ever loyalty match program.” Here's how it works: New Subway MVP Rewards members can visit SubwayPointMatch.com between 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 4 and upload a photo of their loyalty points total from qualifying competitorsf loyalty programs.

Subway plans to match up to 5,000 points per customer and up to 25 million points total. The offer is only valid for new rewards members who created their account on or after Nov. 1, 2023.

Here’s a list of qualifying competitors: Jersey Mike’s, Quiznos, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Which Wich, Lenny’s and Potbelly.

Which Wich

Which Wich Vibe Club members will score a free sandwich (plus taxes and fees) on Nov. 3 when they buy any sandwich of equal or lesser value at participating locations.

The single-use offer can’t be combined with other offers, and it can be redeemed in store, online and in the Which Wich app. It isn’t valid on kids sandwiches or add-ons. Not a member? You can still sign up on Nov. 3 to get the offer.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: