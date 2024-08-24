Star of Netflix hit ‘Emily in Paris' rights a wrong involving a Chicago pizza chain

It's been nearly four years since the then-brand-new Netflix series, "Emily in Paris," insulted Chicago's famed Lou Malnati's pizza.

The hit series, which recently premiered its fourth season, likened deep dish pizza from the popular Chicago restaurant to "a quiche made of cement." Despite the time that's passed, some Chicagoans sure haven't forgotten what happened.

Jeff Conway, a Forbes entertainment journalist and Chicago native, recently interviewed the show's star, actress Lilly Collins, and brought up the topic that soured Chicagoans.

"Honestly, if you're a true Chicagoan, it's the best pizza," Conway said, footage from the interview showed.

"I know and I have communicated with Lou Malnati's and I was just like, 'I'm sorry. It's not Lily, it's Emily," Collins said. "I know I never mean to offend, and they're brilliant..."

We knew it was just the script 😆 https://t.co/fU0HOPnVbG — Lou Malnati's Pizza (@LouMalnatis) August 15, 2024

Even Lou Malnati's chimed in on the recent interview.

"We knew it was just the script," the famed pizza chain wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

The show, which debuted in October 2020, follows a Chicago marketing executive as she travels to Paris for "her dream job" and includes multiple scenes shot in the Windy City.