Bianca Censori’s Grammy red carpet “outfit” stunned both viewers and attendees Sunday, even leading some to question the legality of it.

Censori arrived with her husband Ye, the 24-time Grammy-winning rapper and Chicago native formerly known as Kanye West, at the 2025 award event on Sunday. Draped in a black fur coat that was eventually removed, Censori posed on the red carpet nearly nude in a see-through slip.

Ye, who was nominated for Best Rap Song for his 2024 hit “Carnival,” was dressed in an all-black getup, complete with black sunglasses. The couple was said to be recreating the cover of the rapper’s VULTURES 1 album, where a masked man can be seen standing next to the naked backside of a woman.

During her reveal, Censori stood with her back to the crowd as she slowly dropped her coat with Ye by her side.

The couple didn’t venture inside the arena for the awards festivities, opting to leave Censori’s nearly naked appearance for the carpet only, but it was enough to spark questions.

Despite conflicting reports over whether the duo was allowed inside the event after the red carpet reveal, E! News confirmed the two were not kicked out of the award show, but instead got in their car and left.

Still, while the stunt at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles may have been for Grammys buzz, it also led some on social media to debate the legality of Censori’s outfit decision.

According to California's penal code, one can be found guilty of indecent exposure if the person intentionally exposes their genitals or naked body in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it. One can also be found guilty if they intend to direct attention to themselves while nude.

In Illinois, the rules are slightly different.

Chicago Municipal Code has laws on “indecent exposure or dress,” leaving those who decide to expose themselves in public facing fines ranging from $100-$500.

That may be a small price to pay for the rap mogul, but if Censori’s outfit choice was ruled to have sexual intent, she could be facing more serious consequences in Illinois, attorneys said.

Chicago criminal lawyer Andrew M. Weisberg said there are certain factors which can rule nudity as public indecency.

“Public indecency requires not just being naked…it’s usually being exposed and doing something sexual,” Weisberg said.

Illinois State law says that anyone over 17 years old can be charged with public indecency by engaging in sexual conduct in public or in a “lewd” exposure of the body with the intent of sexual desire.

Chicago lawyer Mitch Furman said that the term “lewd” can be “subjective.”

Public indecency is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison.

Furman said that because of the “appearance” of clothes on Censori, she would have a strong defense if she was faced with legal troubles.

“We can argue that this was not a lewd exposure of the body…even if it’s imitating skin, she’s not naked,” Furman said.

Even if Censori’s red carpet appearance wasn’t with sexual intent, Weisberg said that the model could still be charged with disorderly conduct if she was in Illinois.

“If police really wanted to, they could charge the person with disorderly conduct,” Weisberg said.

Disorderly conduct is defined in Illinois as any act that alarms or disturbs others, not just a lack of clothes. People can be charged with disorderly conduct for public urination, fighting or even loud music.

The exclusive nature of the Grammy Awards also might play into the legality of Censori’s fashion preference, with Weisberg saying the private element of the award show may shield Censori from legal retribution.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN via email that they were “not aware” of any incident at the Grammys which would involve charging Censori with public indecency.

West and Censori’s joint appearance is continuing to make rounds on social media, with some taking to Ye’s Instagram to voice their opinions about Censori’s nudity.