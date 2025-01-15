Sheinelle Jones has revealed new details behind her absence on the TODAY Show recently.

Jones, who co-hosts the third hour of TODAY, has not appeared on the show for several days, sparking questions from many viewers.

On Wednesday, she released a message saying she was dealing with a "family health matter."

"Hi everybody... I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," Jones wrote in her message on social media. "I want to share with you that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I'll see you soon."

Her coworkers also addressed the news Wednesday, with Savannah Guthrie saying on air "we know so many of you have been asking about Sheinelle, and missing her, and we miss her, too,” Guthrie said.

“Sheinelle, we all love you, and we are so looking forward to having you back,” Craig Melvin said.

Further details on the family health matter were not released.

The TODAY show has seen some big changes in recent days with Hoda Kotb's departure. Melvin has since replaced her as co-anchor on the popular NBC show.