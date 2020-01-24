entertainment

Rapper YG Arrested at His San Fernando Valley Home

The 29-year-old rapper was taken into custody early Friday in Chatsworth

By Staff Report

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Rapper YG was arrested as deputies served a warrant before dawn Friday at his San Fernando Valley home.

Details about the warrant were not immediately available, but authorities said it was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was taken into custody at the Chatsworth residence after deputies went to the serve the warrant at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Bail was set at $250,000, and Jackson was tentatively scheduled to appear in court in Compton on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

TMZ reported that the rapper was booked on suspicion of robbery. Details about the crime were not immediately available.

