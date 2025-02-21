Chicago

Tickets for author Mel Robbins' second Chicago show on sale Monday

Tickets for her 7 p.m. show on May 11 at the Chicago Theater go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

By Izzy Stroobandt

Mel Robbins, best-selling author and host of one of the top podcasts in the world, added a second show in Chicago to her worldwide tour schedule.

Fans of her insights into personal growth and life improvement – known as the "Let Them" method – snatched up every ticket to Robbins' first Chicago appearance, prompting her to add the second show.

Robbins will share her life-changing insights live Sunday, May 11, at the Chicago Theater during the two shows.

The 3 p.m. matinee show is already sold out, but fans of Robbins will have the chance to score tickets to her new 7 p.m. show when they go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

Showgoers can expect to leave feeling "not only entertained but also equipped with tools to take their lives to the next level," according to the press release from Live Nation.

"Let Them The Tour" is Robbins' inaugural global tour. It kicks off on May 1 with three nights in Boston and a stop in Toronto before heading to Chicago. After Chicago, her May 16 show in New York is the only other chance to see Robbins in the U.S. during this tour.

Robbins' book "The Let Them Theory" is the most successful non-fiction book launch in history, with over 1.2 million copies sold within a month of its release date, according to the press release from Live Nation.

Exclusive VIP packages, which include a meet-and-greet with Mel Robbins and a photo opportunity, are also available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit melrobbins.com/tour

