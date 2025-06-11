Fans looking to own a piece of Chicago cinematic history will soon get a rare opportunity.

Items from a slew of films set in the Chicago area, including “Home Alone,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “The Blues Brothers,” are up for auction through Heritage Auctions, set among more than 900 props, posters, scripts and more.

The headline item in the collection is a sled from the legendary film “Citizen Kane,” which was thought to be lost before it was found on the former RKO Pictures studio lot by film director Joe Dante.

That prop, immortalized in Orson Welles’ line “Rosebud,” has an initial bid price of $250,000, according to the website.

Other high-ticket items include a complete set of first-edition “Harry Potter” books, signed by author J.K. Rowling, that has a minimum bid of $100,000. Harrison Ford's whip used in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" will set a bidder back a minimum $200,000.

Multiple lightsabers used in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy are available, including lightsabers used by Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for a cool $50,000 apiece.

There are a good number of Chicago-connected items as well, including a knit snow cap worn by Macaulay Culkin in the film “Home Alone.” That item has an opening bid of $5,000.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” also yielded an item in the auction, as Matthew Broderick’s military beret will hit the block with an opening bid of $6,000.

A “Blues Brothers” duffel bag once owned by John Belushi is also available for bid, with an opening bid of $600.

Hugh Hefner’s “VIP #1” key to the Playboy Club is also available for an opening bid of $2,000, along with Hugh Laurie’s cane he used when portraying Dr. Gregory House in the Fox show “House, M.D.”

“Doctor Who,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Star Trek” and many others all provided items for the auctions.

The auction runs through July 18 on Heritage Auctions’ website, with more than 900 items available.