House Featured in ‘Stranger Things' Listed For Sale in Georgia

A house prominently featured on one of Netflix's most watched shows is now up for sale in Georgia, bringing attention to a house that likely wouldn't bat an eye were it not connected to the Sci-Fi drama.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house featured in "Stranger Things" is now up for sale in Fayetteville, Ga. with an asking price of $300,000.

While set in a fictional Indiana town in the 1980's, the series is primarily filmed in Georgia, with the Stranger Things house perfectly blending in with the surrounding flat, wooded landscape.

The home includes a 6.17-acre lot and has central air conditioning, according to its listing. It's located off a gravel road in Fayetteville, an Atlanta suburb with a population of just under 19,000 people.

"THIS is the original Byers house! That's right the home of Will, Joyce, and Jonathan Byers, just on the outskirts of the fictional town 'Hawkins,'" the listing states. "This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series."

The listing notes however that fans of the home shouldn't get "stuck in the upside down," adding that it needs "a full rehab." It also asks potential buyers to "please not feed the Demogorgen."

Stranger Things premiered in July 2016 and has since aired 34 episodes over four seasons. A fifth and final season of the show is planned, though there is currently no scheduled premiere date.