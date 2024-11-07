Americans dish on their favorite Thanksgiving sides

When it comes to Thanksgiving, one side dish clearly reigns supreme in American hearts and on dinner plates.

Campbell’s conducted a nationwide State of the Sides survey, asking 5,000 U.S. adults about their favorite holiday side dishes and recipe trends. While 45 states showed a clear preference for one beloved dish, five states took a different culinary path.

The overwhelming favorite was stuffing/dressing, winning the majority vote. Meanwhile, mashed potatoes captured the hearts of residents in California, Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, and West Virginia.

Stuffing/dressing bumped up a spot from No. 2 in 2023, becoming America's favorite Thanksgiving side dish of 2024 while mashed potatoes, on the flip side, dropped down from first place.

The side Americans chose for third place was sweet potatoes, an improvement from fourth place in 2023, while green bean casserole also improved a spot this year to claim fourth place. Mac and cheese earned the fifth spot — a drop from No. 3 in 2023.

For the third year in a row, Americans are declaring that sides are the star of the Thanksgiving table.

The White House Historical Association says the National Turkey Federation and Egg National Board began sending US presidents turkeys in 1947.

As a matter of fact, 56% voted they prefer eating side dishes over turkey, while 60% say they even prefer cooking sides more than the main bird. On the contrary, only 38% said they would be happy to fill their plates with just side dishes.

To take America's favorite side dishes a step further, Campbell’s unveiled a limited edition candle line so you can really enjoy the aromas of your favorite holiday bites.

Limited edition Campbell's x CAMP candle gift box. Courtesy of Campbell's, CAMP

Partnering with CAMP, the lines created “The Scents of Sides Season,” with side scents covering apple, fennel & herb stuffing, everything bagel-seasoned mashed Potatoes, green bean casserole and jalapeño cheddar mac & cheese.

As we gear up for another festive Thanksgiving, it’s clear that sides are the unsung heroes of our holiday feasts. Whether you're team stuffing or a mashed potato aficionado, one thing is for sure: the delicious debate will continue to flavor our gatherings for years to come.