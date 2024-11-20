Thanksgiving

Which stores will be open and which will be closed on Thanksgiving this year?

Retailers like Target, Walmart and Trader Joe's will be closed as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving

By Maria Chamberlain

Thanksgiving is all about food, family, and gratitude, but let’s be honest—sometimes it’s also about those last-minute runs for cranberry sauce or batteries for the TV remote.

Whether you’re seeking a quick grocery refill, eyeing early holiday deals, or simply looking for a post-dinner retail escape, knowing which stores are open can save your holiday.

From supermarkets to superstores, we’ve got the scoop on where you can shop after the turkey hits the table. Grab your wallet (and maybe your stretchy pants) — here’s where to head this Thanksgiving!

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 28, 2024.

(Note: This list will be updated as major retailers provide their Thanksgiving hours publicly.)

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Starbucks: Varies by store
  • Whole Foods: Modified hours, varies by location

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

  • ALDI
  • Athleta
  • Banana Republic
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Old Navy
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
