The Vatican

Pope: Christmas a Sign of Hope Amid Difficulties of Pandemic

During his Sunday blessing, Francis noted that the Vatican's Christmas tree had gone up last week in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis, framed by a Christmas tree, waves as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Dec. 6, 2020.
Andrew Medichini/AP

Pope Francis says the Christmas season provides reason for hope amid the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

During his Sunday blessing, Francis noted that the Vatican's Christmas tree had gone up last week in St. Peter's Square, and that work is underway to build the life-size Nativity scene next to it.

Pointing to the tree from his studio window over the square, Francis said such symbols of Christmas “are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period."

Holidays

From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you celebrate in style.

Cottagecore Dec 5

Cottagecore Holidays: Decorations With a Homespun Vibe

Christmas Dec 4

Operation Santa Aims to Brighten Holidays for Most Deserving Children and Their Families

He urged the faithful to recall the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of Jesus — and lend a hand to the neediest. He said: “There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light."

The Vatican hasn't released the pope's Christmas schedule, but he usually celebrates a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. The Vatican's liturgical services are being held without the general public present because of COVID-19.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

The VaticancoronavirusCOVID-19Christmaspandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us