Is there mail on MLK Day? What to know about 2025 USPS holiday schedule

Martin Luther King, Jr. is a federal holiday marked every year on the third Monday in January.

The holiday falls on Jan. 20 in 2025 and the United States Postal Service is closed, meaning mail will not be picked up or delivered.

When is MLK Day?

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January every year in the United States and this year it is on Jan. 20, 2025.

Is the post office open or closed on MLK Day?

The USPS is closed on MLK Day 2025 and mail will not be delivered or picked up.

According to the USPS website, MLK Day is one of 11 holidays to be marked in 2025.

Are banks closed on MLK Day?

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday, which means most banks are closed and transactions won't post on that day.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"On January 20, 2025, the Federal Reserve Banks are closed in observance of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr," the Federal Reserve's website states. Most banks follow the lead of the federal reserve and the federal government, though not required to do so.

The following banks are closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 for MLK Day:

What holidays do banks in the U.S. observe in 2025?

Banks in the United States may observe the following holidays but are not required to, according to the New York State Department of Financial Services:

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

Jan. 20 - MLK Day

Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday

April 18 - Good Friday

May 26 - Memorial Day

June 19 - Juneteenth

July 4 - Independence Day

Sept. 1 - Labor Day

Oct. 13 - Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day

Nov. 11 - Veterans' Day

Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

Some institutions may also close for Lincoln's Birthday on Feb. 12 or Election Day on Nov. 4.

It is always best to check with your local branch to see if they are open or closed.

Is the stock market open on MLK Day?

The New York Stock Exchange closed for a long weekend after normal trading hours on Friday, Jan. 17 and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The stock market in the United States is closed on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 for MLK Day.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day marks the third closure of the year after closures for New Year's Day on Jan. 1 and for the National Day of Mourning after Jimmy Carter's death, which was marked on Jan. 9.

When is the stock market closed in 2025?

The stock market will close for the following days in 2025:

Jan. 1 - New Year's Day

Jan. 9 - National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter

Jan. 20 - MLK Day

Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday

April 18 - Good Friday

May 26 - Memorial Day

June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day

July 4 - Independence Day

Sept. 1 - Labor Day

Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

The markets will close early on July 3, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

TODAY's Sarah Lemire contributed to this report.