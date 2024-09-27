Here's how to watch ‘It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for free on Apple TV+

Fans of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the entire Peanuts gang will get to enjoy "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" for free this year.

For a second year in a row, Apple TV+ announced that consumers will get to watch the beloved Halloween classic on certain days of the spooky season for free whether they are subscribers to the streaming service or not.

In 2020, Apple TV+ acquired the exclusive rights to the beloved Peanuts franchise. However, when “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” did not air on broadcast television that year, there was a significant outcry from viewers who cherished the annual tradition.

In response to public demand, Apple TV+ partnered with PBS to offer ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” By 2021, all three classic Peanuts specials were once again available on PBS. However, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is not expected to be broadcast on TV in 2024.

With Halloween approaching, here we take a look at how you can access this Charlie Brown classic and when it will be aired:

When will the Peanuts Halloween special stream for free on Apple TV+?

Charlie Brown's Halloween special, "It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," will be available to stream for free on Saturday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 20.

To Apple TV+ subscribers, the Charlie Brown holiday special is available to view year-round.

How can I watch "It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" for free on Apple TV?

Apple TV+ provided two-step instructions on how to stream the Peanuts specials:

Go to tv.apple.com or download the Apple TV app from the App Store wherever you watch shows and movies Search for "It's a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and click play.

