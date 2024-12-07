With Christmas just a few weeks away and shipping deadlines creeping closer and closer, you may be fretting over what to get everyone on your list. Especially the ones who seemingly have everything.

Enter experience gifts.

Some are tangible and some are intangible. They're meant to be thoughtful and hopefully, more sustainable (we really don't need so much stuff!).

From the practical to the whimsical, there's something on this list for everyone to enjoy.

Here are our editor's picks. All featured items were independently selected and NBC receives no compensation for these links.

Experiences

Concert tickets

Sporting events

Movie tickets

Theater tickets

Round of golf: golf course, mini golf, Topgolf

Bowling

Arcade

Escape room

Restaurant gift card

In-home meal prepared by a chef

High tea

Wine tasting

Summer camp

Hot air balloon ride

Skydiving

Horseback riding

Animal encounter: swim with dolphins, feed stingrays, etc.

Airline gift card

Airbnb gift card

Marathon race entry

Convention show: ComicCon, BravoCon, etc.

Classes

Cooking

Dance: ballet, ballroom dance, etc.

Sports: tennis, ice skating, gymnastics etc.

Specialty gym class: boxing, spin cycling, yoga, etc.

Personal training

Music

Coding

Masterclass

Rosetta Stone

Painting, drawing, ceramics, art

Photography

Home brewing

Scuba diving, paddle boarding

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Services

Beauty & wellness

Massage

Facial

Manicure/pedicure

Spray tan

Botox

Haircut

Hair coloring

Eyebrow microblading

Lash extensions

Teeth whitening

Headspace subscription

Calm subscription

Memberships

Museums: Children's museum, art museum, science museum, etc.

Botanic gardens

Zoo

Aquarium

Theme park

State parks

National parks

Trampoline park, kid's indoor play spaces

Country club / social club

A movement away from traditional Black Friday shopping is growing in the U.S. Tidying expert Marie Kondo is also embracing “Green Friday” which emphasizes quality time, memories, and services over physical gifts. National climate reporter Chase Cain shows us how to minimize our impact on the planet this holiday season.

Consumables

Flowers

Chocolates

Candy

Fruit basket

Alcohol: wine, whiskey, champagne, etc.

Desserts: cakes, cookies, sweet breads, etc.

Meats & cheeses/charcuterie board

Meal subscription service

Coffee subscription

Produce box subscription

Protein box subscription

Snack boxes

Digital media subscriptions