Chicago's 2021 Christkindlmarket Opens This Weekend, in Two Locations. Here's What to Know

The 25th annual Chicago Christkindlmarket will return in-person this year, with two locations, both opening Nov. 19.

The popular Chicago Christmas market moved online-only in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Christkindlmarket's first location, in downtown Chicago at the Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington Street, will be open Nov. 19 through Dec. 24. The market's second location, at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, at 3635 N. Clark Street, opens Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 31.

The holiday markets feature traditional German and European live music, shopping, and food and drinks, including stuffed gourmet pretzels, spiced wine, schnitzel, Belgian hot chocolate and more. For a sit-down meal, you can reserve an alpine-themed Stammtisch table in the heated Timber Haus at the downtown Chicago location for up to 8 people for 90 minutes.

You can find a list of food and shopping vendors, and a map of each location here.

The Christkindlmarket also has a virtual marketplace, where you can purchase gift boxes (including the Christmas market's iconic souvenir mugs and first-ever annual ornament) starting at $49.99.

Admission to both markets are free. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while not eating or drinking.

Downtown Chicago Christkindl Market hours:

Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Sundays – Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Wrigleyville Christkindl Market hours: