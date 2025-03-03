Here's who is narrating the Oscars this year – and his voice may be familiar

Many familiar faces walked across the stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday - Hollywood's biggest night of the year. And don't forget about the audience - which featured some of the most prominent actors and actresses in the world today.

Another prominent name had a particularly important role in the Oscars off the screen.

Actor Nick Offerman, a Joliet native best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the hit NBC show "Parks and Recreation" served as the narrator at this year's Academy Awards.

And social media users were delighted.

"Live look at me realizing Nick Offerman is the announcer," one user said on the social media platform X. "Everything is perfect!!!"

"I thought I was imagining things by hearing Nick Offerman voice at the Oscars but no I’m correct. I recognize Ron Swanson voice anywhere," another user stated.

Others called on ceremony organizers to name Offerman the permanent announcer.

"I need Nick Offerman to voice over every awards show from now on," one X user said.

While Offerman no doubt played a big part in the awards ceremony, he wasn't the only with a high-profile role. Comedian and TV show host Conan O'Brien served as host.

O’Brien, famed for his lengthy television hosting runs on NBC and TBS, hosted the Academy Awards for the first time. O’Brien is no stranger to hosting duties, serving as the emcee for the Primetime Emmys in 2002 and 2006, but this was his first time hosting the Oscars ceremony.