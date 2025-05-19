Hamilton is coming back to Chicago.

According to a Monday announcement from Broadway in Chicago, the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton will return to The Windy City in 2026 for a multi-week run at the CIBC Theatre located at 18 W. Monroe St.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

While performances don't start until next year, group tickets for 10 or more people are already available, the announcement said. Individual tickets will go on sale later this year.

Hamilton's return to Chicago was first made in a surprise announcement Sunday at the Chicago Humanities Festival. The show had previously canceled its planned run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., citing President Donald Trump’s shakeup of the art institution’s leadership.

The show played the Kennedy Center in 2018 during Trump’s first administration and again in 2022 when Joe Biden was president. It was scheduled again March 3-April 26, 2026. Those plans are now off. Tickets had yet to go on sale.

The show's new Chicago run will take place around the same dates, from March 3 to April 26, 2026.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop-flavored biography about the first U.S. treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, won the best new musical Tony Award, the Pulitzer Prize for drama, a Grammy and the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History. It also earned Miranda a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. More information about tickets can be found at Broadway in Chicago.