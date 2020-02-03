Guns N’ Roses Added to Packed Wrigley Field Concert Lineup

Music fans will have yet another opportunity to attend a concert at Wrigley Field this summer, as the iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses will play the Friendly Confines.

The band announced dates for their upcoming stadium tour on Monday, and the group will hit Chicago on July 26 for a date at Wrigley Field.

According to a social media post from the band, presales for the show will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

North America, our 2020 STADIUM TOUR is coming ⚡ Presales start tomorrow at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/Ef5YHvSOPT — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 3, 2020

The historic stadium already has a jam-packed lineup of concerts this summer, kicking off with Maroon 5 on June 13. Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will bring the “Hella Mega” tour to the stadium on Aug. 13, while Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will take the stage on Aug. 28. Chris Stapleton will be joined by The Highwomen and Jason Isbell on Aug. 29, and the concert season will wrap up with the Zac Brown Band on Sept. 12.

For more information on tickets and scheduling, visit the Cubs’ concert website.