Zendaya's role in ‘Shrek 5' revealed in first-look teaser

Zendaya is ready for her next challenge.

The "Challengers" actress is set to join the cast of "Shrek 5," Universal Pictures confirmed in a Feb. 27 announcement. In a first-look teaser, the franchise’s central characters are seen back together: Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and Pinocchio. But this time around, they’re joined by Shrek and Fiona's grown-up daughter, Felicia, who is voiced by Zendaya.

In the teaser, Shrek and Donkey once again come to face-to-face with the magic mirror, but as they swipe on the mirror, Snapchat filter-esque versions of everyone's favorite green ogre appear. First, a gigantic Shrek dancing while towering over houses, and then Shrek with a six pack. Felicia then enters the screen, saying, "Ew, dad."

The clip ends with the cast announcement, where the magic mirror's voice in the background reads off the names of returning cast members Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, followed by, "And... Zendaya? Oh-hoh, damn."

As a refresher, Felicia was introduced as a character in "Shrek the Third" when she was born as a triplet alongside brothers Fergus and Farkle. The character was last seen as a toddler in the 2010 Halloween special Scared Shrekless, and the film franchise’s latest installment "Shrek Forever After" that same year.

Myers had confirmed that "Shrek 5" was in the works in December while reflecting on his journey with the character. In fact, he admitted to having a less-than-stellar reaction after learning about the 2001 movie, revealing to Vulture in December that when he was first pitched the role, he responded, “Well, that’s the worst f------ title I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Meanwhile, the upcoming Shrek film also marks the continuation of Diaz’s return to acting after spending a decade off-camera as she and Benji Madden expanded their family.

"To be able to have the privilege to come back after 10 years and even have this as an option to me," she recently told E! News, "to be able to make a movie at this level and to entertain people again, I always have seen it as a privilege. I feel really lucky to do it."

"Shrek 5" will be released in theatres December 23, 2026, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the original movie.

