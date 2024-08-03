Zac Efron hospitalized after swimming pool incident in Ibiza

Originally appeared on E! Online

Zac Efron is recovering following an incident in a pool during a trip to Spain that landed him in the hospital.

"The High School Musical" alum was taken to a medical center as a precautionary measure after a "minor swimming incident" at a villa on the island of Ibiza the night of Aug. 2, his rep told TMZ. The outlet reported that Efron was released the following morning Aug. 3 and is currently doing fine.

E! News has reached out to the "Baywatch" actor's team for comment and has not heard back.

The 36-year-old, who had also sparked health concerns in 2013 after he suffered an accident at his house that resulted in a shattered jaw, has been vacationing in the Spanish islands for the past couple of weeks.

On Aug. 1, one day before the swimming pool incident, Efron joined his longtime friend Martin Garrix onstage behind the DJ booth at the Dutch performer's show at the Ushuaïa Ibiza venue.

"Like every week, Martin Garrix delivered an exceptional performance that left us all in awe," read a post shared on the beachfront club's Instagram page, alongside photos and videos from the night. "To top it off, Zac Efron joined him on stage during "Smile."

Efron, who had played a DJ in the 2015 comedy movie "We Are Your Friends," was first spotted in the Ibiza area in July. The "A Family Affair" actor joined a group of friends on a yacht off the coast of the neighboring island of Formentera, as seen in photos posted by the Spanish outlet Diario de Ibiza.

The actor had also traveled to other countries in Europe in recent weeks. Days before he was first spotted in Spain, the "Down to Earth with Zac Efron" star spent time on the Greek island of Mykonos, where he visited the Lío Mykonos restaurant and cabaret club and took a photo with its performers.

Last month, he also attended the Opening Ceremony at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and shared a tribute to gymnastics icon Simone Biles after she won a gold medal in the women's team all-around finale, writing on his Instagram Story, "So incredibly proud of you @simonebiles."

