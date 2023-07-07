Taylor Swift

Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift's beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

By The Associated Press

Getty

A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home's gates, which had multiple "No Trespassing" signs.

Gingerella said the woman, identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer of Bristol, Connecticut, was previously told to stay away from the property. She was charged with willful trespass.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift's home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It's unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed "Eras." On Friday, she released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her third album.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us