Winnie the Pooh is a grandpa! See the voice actor soothe his infant grandson in viral video

Jim Cummings is a voice actor who has played over 600 cartoon characters, including Winnie the Pooh since 1988. Now he's using his famous voice to do the most important work of all: soothing his infant grandson.

Cummings posted a sweet video with the baby on Instagram on June 9 and it already has 1 million likes.

In the video, Cummings cradles his perfectly content grandson and rubs his back while saying the well-known Winnie the Pooh quote (in Pooh’s voice, of course): “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.”

At the end, Cummings adds, “And cute as a button!”

Many sentimental Pooh fans posted in the comments:

“Stop, I’m crying. (Don’t Stop.)”

“This just took me back to being a child.”

“This healed me. Thank you.”

“This affirmation in Pooh’s voice is exactly what I needed to hear this week.”

“Crying over strangers on the internet again.”

“Just wondering if you’re adopting any 42-year-old Tigger fanatics as your grandchildren.”

This is not the first time Cummings has shared the screen with his grandbaby.

On June 1, he posted a video snuggling with his grandson under a Winnie the Pooh blanket.

“Oh my goodness, is that little fist as sweet as honey?” he asked in a Winnie the Pooh voice as the baby gnawed on his fist.

Then, switching to a Tigger voice, he added, “Carol, stand back. He may start bouncing at any moment. Ya never know!”

Cummings is not only famous for his cheerful characters.

In a post from May 26, Cummings used the voice of Scar from “The Lion King” to sing “Be Prepared.”

He pointed at the baby, singing, “I know it sounds sordid, but you’ll be rewarded — “

The person recording the video cut him off and said, “Jim! No villains!”

Cummings gave an evil Scar laugh just to prove a point.

We're guessing that when Jim Cummings is your grandfather, every visit is an adventure!

