‘Wicked' tickets go on sale today! And you can preorder the soundtrack

It's time to try buying "Wicked" tickets.

On Oct. 9, TODAY exclusively announced that fans can start purchasing tickets to the new movie musical, which comes out Nov. 22 and stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

In a new clip announcing that tickets are now on sale, Grande's character Glinda is seen clapping to grab everyone’s attention.

“Everyone, I have an announcement,” she says. The moment is followed by various snippets from the upcoming film, including Glinda singing the musical's beloved track “Popular."

TODAY also announced that people can start preordering the official "Wicked" soundtrack as of Oct. 9, which is set to be released alongside the film.

To celebrate all the good news, Universal released a new piece of art inspired by the original Broadway poster. It features Grande whispering something in Erivo’s ear as they are both dressed as their respective characters, Glinda and Elphaba.

Universal has released a new piece of art ahead of "Wicked" premiering on Nov. 22. (Universal)

"Wicked" tells the story of Elphaba and Glinda's friendship and how their lives go in different directions after they meet The Wizard of Oz.

“Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future,” a press release about the movie said.

In a video shared by Universal Pictures in May, Grande and Erivo shared their excitement over stepping into the shoes of their characters.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked." (YouTube)

“It’s been a really long journey here and I’m really grateful for it,” Erivo said in a video shared in May.

“I never thought in my lifetime that I would get to be a part of something like this," she added.

As for Grande, she could barely contain her joy once she learned she got cast as Glinda.

“Oh my God, thank you,” she told director Jon M. Chu in a video of the moment she found out she was selected to play Glinda. “I love her so much. I’m going to take such good care of her. Thank you so much!”

