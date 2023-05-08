Why Vanessa Hudgens Is Thinking About Eloping With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens may not stick to the status quo when it comes to her nuptials.

The "High School Musical" alum—who got engaged to fiancé Cole Tucker in February—recently shared insight into her wedding planning process, joking that she's thought about taking an alternative route after running into some roadblocks.

"It's hard…finding a venue is tough," Hudgens admitted on a May 8 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

When asked by host Drew Barrymore if Tucker has weighed in on the big day, Hudgens answered that the baseball player doesn't necessarily care for the details.

"He just wants to get married to me," she explained. "He's like, 'Whatever you want, babe.'"

While wedding plans are still up in the air, it's clear that Hudgens and Tucker are all in this together. Last month, the actress shared that her dynamic with the baseball player has changed for the better since getting engaged.

"I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like ‘Does it feel different?'" Hudgens said on "Hoda & Jenna." "You know, it actually does. There's like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."

The pair first met through a Zoom mediation group that Joe Jonas put together, sparking romance rumors in November 2020 when they stepped out for a romantic dinner at Pace in Laurel Canyon, Calif. At the time, a source told E! News that "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

After Tucker popped the question in February, the couple took to Instagram to commemorate the relationship milestone, writing in a joint post, "YES. We couldn't be happier."

