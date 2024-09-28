Originally appeared on E! Online

Tom Brady is tackling retirement with his favorite teammates: his kids.

The former New England Patriots quarterback — who shares son Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex Gisele Bündchen — may be just as busy now working as a sports broadcaster as he was when playing football — but he still manages to prioritize his kids.

“I love those little kiddos more than anything,” Brady exclusively told E! News’ Francesca Amiker on Sept. 26. “I love spending time with them. They’re the best part of every day of mine.”

The Hall of Famer — who is partnering with Abbott and the Big Ten Conference for the ongoing “We Give Blood Drive,” a blood donation competition to tackle nationwide blood shortages — is also taking the time to learn as much as he can from his children.

“They light up our lives in so many ways,” Brady continued. “They teach us a lot. They teach us to really be present with them.”

And the 47-year-old emphasized the importance of meeting his children where they’re at.

And Brady shared a few of those special moments back in August, when he celebrated his son Jack’s 17th birthday with a sweet tribute.

“You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man,” he wrote alongside photos of Jack and his siblings. “Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities.”

Brady ended by adding, “I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.”