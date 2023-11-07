Why pregnant Kailyn Lowry is ‘hesitant' to get engaged to Elijah Scott

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kailyn Lowry isn't looking to put a ring on it anytime soon.

The "Teen Mom 2" star shared where she stands on the idea of an engagement to boyfriend Elijah Scott.

"He's been pushing for it," Lowry told People in an interview published Nov. 6. "But I've already kind of done marriage once and I f----- it up royally. So I'm a little hesitant."

Right now, the 31-year-old's priority is motherhood, as she noted that the couple "jumped right into parenthood together." She and Scott are expecting twins after privately welcoming son Rio last year. Lowry is also mom to Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

"I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once," the MTV star explained. "I think we have time. If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow."

As for how the journey of parenthood is treating the first-time dad? As Lowry put it, it was "second nature" for Scott.

The construction worker has also been plowing ahead as a supportive partner.

"It's been good. It's been very different from my other partners and my kids' other dads," she confessed. "He pours concrete, he gets down and dirty at work. But he's also just a real family man. He's very, very much connected with his own family, with our family, and so he's been a really good partner to me, and I feel like it's a really good match."

Although Lowry doesn't have a lot of time to herself as a soon-to-be mom of seven, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"My time will come," she shared. "At some point, I'll have time for myself. But right now, I really love being a mom and I love podcasting. And so, my me-time is getting ready to go to football games, basketball games and occasionally getting my nails done. And I'm good with that right now."