Why Paris Hilton's world as a mom of 2 kids is simply the sweetest

Originally appeared on E! Online

While Paris Hilton has made the most of every chapter of her life so far, she's never spent so much time over the moon.

In fact, consider that her permanent residence now.

Her dream of becoming a mom came true with the arrival of now-13-month-old son Phoenix, and then daughter London, born Nov. 11, was simply heaven-sent.

"She is just a little angel," Hilton told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, rhapsodizing about her "mom era" a few days after announcing that she and husband Carter Reum had quietly become parents of two. "My life feels so complete."

Paris Hilton is in full mom mode. The 42-year-old chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans at the 2024 Grammy Awards and revealed what the biggest change has been now that she's a mom of two.

The children were born via surrogate, so the couple exercised the option both times to not share with the world that they were expecting until the babies were in their arms. And just as they kept Phoenix's impending arrival a secret from Hilton's parents, Kathy Hilton and Rick Hilton didn't know exactly when his little sibling was coming, either.

As Hilton said of introducing London, "It was the best Thanksgiving surprise for everybody."

Not that it was exactly a secret that the Hilton in Love star, who's celebrating her 43rd birthday Feb. 17, was at least getting ready to have kids.

Photos: Paris Hilton & Carter Reum: Romance Rewind

"We talk about it all the time, and just planning our babies' names and all of that," she said on the Trend Reporter podcast a few weeks before she and Carter got engaged in February 2021. "So, I'm really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life."

As it turned out, the "Simple Life" alum was biding her time until she found the right partner to make a family with.

"I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life," she explained. And before she met Carter, "I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me. And now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."

They paused long enough on Nov. 11, 2021, to tie the knot amid their three-day wedding extravaganza, and then plans for their next phase commenced.

But for those who assumed Hilton would want to document every step of the process, or at least give people a peek inside the baby showers or nursery decorating or something adorable, she made an unexpected move.

"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long," she said while taping the second season of her Peacock show "Hilton in Love." "It's just been really important to me to keep this a secret...It's just the first time that something is just mine."

By the time of the Nov. 30 season premiere, London had arrived.

"These babies have just brought so much love into my life," Hilton told SheKnows. "My heart feels so full, like it could burst, and every day is like a new adventure. Just seeing—especially with Phoenix—all these new steps...smiling and laughing and dancing. He's the best. They both are."