Why Jim Carrey Might Retire After ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2'

After starring in more than 50 movies and almost 20 TV shows, is Jim Carrey done with acting? According to the actor himself: Yes Man.

The 60-year-old comedian -- whose most recent credits included lending his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" -- opened up about why he feels like he's "done enough" in his professional life.

"I am retiring," he said during the March 31 episode of Access Daily. When asked if he was kidding, he answered, "I am being fairly serious. It depends -- if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

For Carrey, taking a step back from the main stage allows him time to enjoy a much simpler life. "I really like my quiet life," he shared. "And I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like -- and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists -- I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to starring in both "Sonic the Hedgehog" installments -- in 2020 and 2022 respectively -- Carrey's last roles in the big screen included "The Bad Batch" and "Dark Crimes," both in 2016.

However, the "Saturday Night Live" alum found himself back on the infamous improv show and slipping into his presidential shoes when he played the role of Joe Biden in late 2020. That December, he announced he would step down from the guest role -- especially since it was one that was extended beyond the original term.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," he wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s---."