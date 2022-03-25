Why Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

Doja Cat needs fans to know she's calling it quits.

The "Say So" singer seemed to announce a music hiatus on March 24, tweeting, "This s--- ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

During her tour through South America, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, had to cancel her show at Paraguay's Asuncinico festival on March 22 due to a storm causing intense flooding, she said. After tweeting about her March 24 show in Brazil, fans from Paraguay said it seemed like she doesn't care about their country.

One fan tweeted, "Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!"

Doja Cat, 26, simply replied further down the Twitter thread, "I'm not sorry."

She said the hate she received on social media for canceling the show over safety concerns put pressure on her. She responded to fans saying, "it's gone and i don't give a f--- anymore I f------ quit i can't wait to f------ disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore."

She continued, "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f------ fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f------ nightmare unfollow me."

Doja Cat also changed her Twitter name to "i quit."

Miley Cyrus also had to cancel her headlining set at the festival in Paraguay scheduled for March 23. She shared a video on the day she was meant to perform of lightning striking her plane, writing with the video, "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asuncin. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

Later in the day, she apologized to fans in another tweet, writing, "I wish I could've STAYed &performed for all of my fans in Paraguay. Please STAY safe. I love you." She accompanied the tweet with a video of her singing her single "Stay," dedicating the acapella performance to Paraguay and thanking them for making it No. 1 in the country.

Doja Cat has another performance scheduled in Brazil for Friday, March 25. She tweeted that her performance in Brazil on Thursday, March 24, was not a "good enough show."

She added, "I'm sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f------ love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I'll do better."

E! News has reached out to her rep for comment but did not hear back.