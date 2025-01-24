Who is performing at Super Bowl 2025? New halftime musical guest star just announced

There's a few things we still don't know about Super Bowl 2025 -- like which two teams will play in the big game. But we do know the headliner performing at halftime, and one special musical guest star was just announced.

Last year, it was announced that rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the Feb. 9 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Wednesday, Apple revealed in a trailer that star SZA would be joining the 17-time Grammy winner on stage.

SZA is Lamar's former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through “If This World Were Mine.”

The duo's previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.”

Lamar and SZA will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer, stopping at Soldier Field in Chicago June 6.

The halftime show in 2024 during Super Bowl LVII was headlined by Usher, alongside a slew of special guests including Alicia Keys, Ludacris and will.i.am. The year before that, Rihanna was the headlined the show.

Who else is performing at the the Super Bowl 2025?

Jon Baptiste, a New Orleans native, Grammy-winning musician and television personality, will usher in festivities with The National Anthem. Pregame festivities will also include an appearance from Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who will perform "America the Beautiful."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Grammy-winner Ledisi, who is also a New Orleans native, will sing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

When, where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will be contested at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will air on Fox.

Where and how to watch Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl will air on FOX in 2025 as it continues its rotation through the NFL's broadcasting partners.

Last year, the Super Bowl aired on CBS.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The final matchup will be decided this weekend.

The NFL is down to its final four teams in the championship hunt, including the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

The Chiefs will host the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills in Kansas City at 2 p.m. CT Sunday, pitting Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen in a battle of two of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Ranking the Potential Super Bowl Matchups

On the NFC side of the bracket, it will be an all-NFC East championship game, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the City of Brotherly Love.