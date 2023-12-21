Who bought Taylor Swift her new ring? We finally know, and it wasn't Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's new birthday ring that made headlines was given to her by her pal Keleigh Sperry — not her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Sperry revealed the truth about the ring Dec. 21 in her Instagram story, along with two photos of the jewel.

Swift was first photographed wearing the ring — which features what appears to be a large opal surrounded by blue gems — on Dec. 13 while celebrating her 34th birthday with friends in New York City.

The eye-catching ring can be seen in birthday party pics Swift shared on Instagram earlier this month. It also showed up in party photos shared by Sperry and actor Blake Lively.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Swifties speculated that the ring was a gift to Swift from her NFL star boyfriend Kelce.

The pop icon cheered on her boyfriend Sunday afternoon as she watched his team the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots - and it was a family affair.

The chatter escalated after TikTok user Swiftieinkc shared her ideas about what the ring's gemstones signified in a now-viral video.

Swiftieinkc said she believed the ring's largest stone was an opal, which is Kelce’s birthstone. The ring's smaller stones looked like they could pass for blue topaz, Swift's birthstone.

Swiftieinkc also pointed out that Swift has discussed her love for opals in the past, which is true.

The “Anti-Hero” singer told told Us Weekly in 2017 that her mom took her to look at opals at T.J. Maxx when she was a child after she was bullied at school.

“I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked,” Swift told the publication.

However, on Dec. 21, Sperry revealed that she was the one who had the ring custom-made for Swift.

Next to a close-up image of the ring in a red box that Sperry posted in her Instagram story, she wrote, "Love this ring I had made for my friend, she’s bejeweled."

She also sent a jesting shout-out to “all media outlets” who were speculating about the ring, including celebrity gossip brand DeuxMoi, writing, “Here ya go!”

Sperry, who is married to actor Miles Teller, followed up by sharing a video of her hand modeling the ring, writing, “love you T, bye media.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: