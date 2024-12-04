Spotify Wrapped for 2024 is officially out. Here's where to find it and how to get yours

The moment music lovers have been waiting for is finally here: Spotify Wrapped for 2024.

"Wrapped is in the app," Spotify said on a website dedicated to the annual, personalized recap of users listening habits. "Your year in audio is waiting. Head to the mobile app to join the celebration."

Last month, Spotify encouraged users to download the latest version of the app in order to prepare for Wrapped to release, which typically comes between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

Many on social media predicted that for 2024, Wrapped would drop on Dec. 4, based on past release dates.

As of Wednesday morning, it had: users could scan a QR code to find their recap, or locate it in the Spotify app via a tab. Spotify had also changed its background image on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to tout the release.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

The music streaming service has been giving its listeners breakdowns of their data since 2016. And each year, it’s become a bigger production — and internet sensation. Spotify said its 2023 Wrapped was the “biggest ever created,” in terms of audience reach and the kind of data it provided.

The campaign has become a social media sensation, as people share and compare their Wrapped data with their friends and followers online.

Past iterations have provided users with all kinds of breakdowns and facts, including whether they’re among an artist’s top listeners, as well as a personalized playlist of their top 100 songs of that year to save, share and listen to whenever they’re feeling nostalgic.

Each year has something new in store. In 2019, Wrapped included a summary of users’ streaming trends for the entire decade. Last year, Spotify matched listeners to a Sound Town based on their artist affinities and how it lined up with those in other parts of the world.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

When Wrapped is released, each user’s Spotify account will prompt them to view their interactive data roundup. It can be accessed through the Spotify smartphone app, or by logging on to the Spotify website. Wrapped is available to users with and without Premium subscriptions.

What else can I learn with my Spotify data?

There are a handful of third-party sites that you can connect your Spotify account to that will analyze your Wrapped data.

How Bad is Your Spotify is an AI bot that judges your music taste. Receiptify gives you your top songs on a sharable graphic that looks like, yes, a receipt. Instafest gives you your own personal music festival-style lineup based on your top artists. How NPRCore Are You assesses how similar your music taste is to NPR Music’s.

What if I don’t have Spotify?

Other major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and YouTube Music have developed their own versions of Wrapped in recent years.

Apple Music’s Replay not only gives its subscribers a year-end digest of their listening habits but monthly summaries as well — a feature that helps differentiate itself from the one-time Spotify recap. That’s released at the end of the calendar year.

YouTube Music, meanwhile, has a similar end-of-the-year release for its listeners, as well as periodic seasonal releases throughout the year. It released its annual Recap for users earlier this month.