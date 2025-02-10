Super Bowl

When is the Super Bowl halftime show? Here's who is performing

Kendrick Lamar, fresh off another Grammy win, will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, with at least one special guest that we know of

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the biggest football game of the year - the Super Bowl - has gotten underway, one of the evening's most anticipated events still hasn't taken place yet.

A number of viewers have tuned into the NFL title game to see the returning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Philadelphia Eagles. That's not the case for everyone, however. Some folks are solely watching for the entertainment.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The game will see Kendrick Lamar, who just won five Grammys for "Not Like Us," perform at halftime. But when exactly will he take the stage?

The second 15-minute quarter got underway at 6:22 p.m., so theoretically, the earliest the halftime show could begin would be around 6:37 p.m. Though with commercial breaks, reviews and possible timeouts, it will almost certainly be later than that.

Lamar, the rap megastar, who has won more than 20 Grammys, said he’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Eminem in 2022.

Lamar will be joined on stage by Grammy winner SZA — his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. The singer appeared on Lamar’s recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple of songs including “Gloria” and “Luther,” which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn.

The duo’s previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.” Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Lamar and SZA will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer, stopping at Soldier Field in Chicago June 6.

