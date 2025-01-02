‘Wheel of Fortune' food puzzle mistake sparks strong fan reactions: ‘Worst I've ever seen'

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are laughing over another unfortunate mishap that happened on the show.

On the Dec. 30 episode of the program, contestants had to guess a three-word answer in the "food & drink" category. When it was time for contestant Gaelyn Nease to go, she guessed multiple letters correctly and got the board to read “Ne_ / _or_ / _heese_a_e."

Feeling confident in her skills, Nease tried to solve the puzzle. But instead of saying "New York Cheesecake," she guessed "New York Cheesesteak" and lost the whole round.

Online, fans said they couldn't believe Nease's mistake, especially after contestant Mike Tomani incorrectly guessed "T" in the phrase before it was her turn.

"A new all-time horrible answer on #wheel," one person said on X while sharing a video of the embarrassing moment.

"I was watching. Worst I’ve ever seen 'live' on tv. What a nerd," another said.

"I knew this would end up making the rounds. Oooooooof!!!" a third added.

A fourth noted, "Game shows are hard but yes that should’ve been gotten."

This wasn't the only noticeable flub on "Wheel of Fortune" as of recent.

On the Dec. 17 episode of the game show, a contestant named Phil McManus from Palmer, Massachusetts, incorrectly guessed the answer to a puzzle that read “Chocolate Chestnuts & Chi_ne_s.”

Also, during the Nov. 11 episode of "Wheel of Fortune," a contestant named Will gave fans a huge laugh when he tried to solve the puzzle “Give yourself a round of applause” by guessing “Treat yourself a round of sausage.”

After the game, Will spoke with social correspondent Maggie Sajak, the daughter of former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, about his answer. He said he felt nervous on the game show in front of hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

“I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White, I just went blank," he said. "But, if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."

