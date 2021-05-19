Boston Radio Show Host, Told Not to Talk About Lovato, Quits

Popular Boston radio host Matty Siegel walked out on his Kiss 108 morning show Wednesday after he said he was told by station management to stop talking about musician Demi Lovato's announcement that they identify as non-binary.

"They pulled the plug on me and they said you cannot talk about what you're talking about," he said on the air Wednesday morning. "Again, I like my boss personally... It's not personal. It's professional."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"So I'm ending my portion of the radio show right now," the 71-year-old Siegel added. "I don't know... I just want to say, I love my listeners. I love you, and it's been a hell of a run, but I think it's coming to an end."

But Siegel told NBC10 Boston on Wednesday that he will remain with the station he has been with for decades.

He said he has an "obligation to my team. I will be on," and plans to address what happened on his show on Thursday morning.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to iHeartRadio, which owns Kiss 108, seeking comment on the situation.

Siegel has been a part of the "Matty in the Morning" show for 40 years. NBC10 Boston employee Sue O'Connell previously worked with him when she was Kiss 108's music director in the 80s.

"He is the money-making, audience-generating force of Kiss 108," she said.

Siegel told his listeners Wednesday that management wants him to be a lightweight show, and if he can't talk about what he's thinking about at this point in his career, he wants out.

O'Connell said she thinks the management issue is what's upsetting him more than about Lovato's gender identity: "This is coming off him being critical of Donald Trump during Donald Trump's administration, which Matty said he got pushback from management. And I think Matty now feels like he's not going to be in a position where management tells him what he can and can't talk about."

Editor's note: NBC10 Boston has a content partnership with iHeartRadio.