The 2021 holiday season is here and there are plenty of ways to remain festively entertained.

From established traditions to new programming, NBC and Peacock have a variety of options, including live events.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thanksgiving

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Thursday on NBC and Peacock from 9 a.m. ET.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City will air on both NBC and Peacock from 9 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET. NBC will air an encore starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The parade will feature marching bands, performance groups, 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, as well as 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, according to NBCUniversal.

Artists featured in the parade include Sara Bareilles, K-pop group aespa, Foreigner, Jon Batiste, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Rob Thomas, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees and more (with Santa Claus as a special guest).

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving — Wednesday on NBC from 9 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET.

The iconic comedy program will show Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL's 47 seasons.

The National Dog Show — Thursday on NBC and Peacock from 12 p.m. ET until 2 p.m. ET.

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show presented by Purina will be hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars,” along with David Frei, known as “the dean of dog show commentators."

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving — Available now on Peacock

Julie Chrisley from the long-running "Chrisley Knows Best" reality TV series will show off some of her Thanksgiving recipes by teaching her children to cook in the one-hour "Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving" special.

Christmas

Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting — Dec. 1 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC and Peacock will ring in the Christmas season with the iconic tree-lighting ceremony at New York City's Rockefeller Center airing Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will be hosted by “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Performers include Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, the Radio City Rockettes and more.

There's an additional live hour of the special on NBC Owned Television Stations and on numerous NBC affiliates from coast to coast starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check local listings.

Kelly Clarkson presents "When Christmas Comes Around" — Dec. 1 and Dec. 15 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET

Award-winning musician and talk show host Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring music performances and special guests.

Michael Bublé's "Christmas in the City" — Dec. 6 and Dec. 22 on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.

Award-winning musician Michael Bublé celebrates the 10th anniversary of his “Christmas” album with a new NBC holiday special.

"Baking It" hosted by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg — Available on Peacock Dec. 1

The six-episode Peacock original is a holiday competition series starring eight teams of two home bakers joined Rudolph and Samberg. The holiday treats will be judged by actual grandmothers who are fantastic bakers, NBCUniversal said.

Christmas Eve Mass led by Pope Francis in Rome's St. Peter's Basilica— Dec. 24 on NBC from 11:30 p.m. ET until 1 a.m. ET.

Movies on NBC:

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966)— Friday and Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Fallon's animated special "5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas" — Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

"Trolls Holiday in Harmony" — Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

"It's a Wonderful Life" — Dec. 4 and Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

"Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) — Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Movies on Peacock:

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" (1966) — Available now on Peacock.

"Santa Claus: The Movie" — Available now on Peacock.

"Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You" — Available now on Peacock.

"The Housewives of the North Pole" — Available Dec. 9 on Peacock.

New Year's

The Rose Parade's New Year Celebration —Jan. 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC

Rose-covered floats and marching bands will parade the streets of Pasadena, Calif., for the annual New Year’s Day festivities.

Peacock and this television station are both owned by parent company Comcast