Celebrity News

What Nicole Kidman told daughter Sunday Rose before her modeling debut

"Special Ops: Lioness’" Nicole Kidman exclusively told E! News how she’s supporting her and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose as the 16-year-old pursues a career as a fashion model.

By Bentley Maddox | E! Online

Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+ Original Series "Lioness" Season 2 - Arrivals
Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Originally appeared on E! Online

No big or little lies here: Nicole Kidman is her kids’ biggest cheerleader.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The "Big Little Lies" alum — who is mom to Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13, with husband Keith Urban, as well as daughter Bella, 31, and son Connor, 29, with ex Tom Cruise — recently shared how she feels about her 16-year-old’s pursuit of modeling.

“Incredibly proud and supportive,” Kidman exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi Oct. 23 at the Los Angeles premiere of "Special Ops: Lioness’" second season (premiering Oct. 27 on Paramount+).“ Just there for her. Just being a mom.”

As for the advice the young model — who made her runway debut on Oct. 1 during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week — got from her Oscar-winning mother? Kidman said it was simple.

“I was just like, ‘You got this baby,’” she continued. “I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? Not be overbearing or dominant in any way.”

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-MIU MIU
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban presents a creation by Miu Miu for the Women Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

But the "Perfect Couple" star — who also described being at home with family as the place she gets “incredible nourishment” — has had to ease her daughter into the world of fashion.

Entertainment News

Decision 2024 5 hours ago

Beyoncé expected to perform at Harris rally in Houston

Celebrity News 15 hours ago

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, pays tribute to late One Direction singer

“She’s about to turn 16,” Kidman told Vogue Australia in August. “That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Indeed, Sunday attended her first fashion show in June, appearing front row at Balenciaga's Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show during another Paris Fashion Week alongside her mom. But it seems Kidman is still warming up to the idea of letting her daughter fly free into fashion.

“That was her foray into it, and that was it,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘No, no more.’”

Keith Urban got Jimmy Fallon's help to pull off a prank on his wife Nicole Kidman! They told the story of their practical joke when Keith stopped by "The Tonight Show" this week.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us